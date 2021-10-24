Verstappen storms to pole position at US Grand Prix

Austin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Max Verstappen in a Red Bull stormed to pole position for the US Grand Prix on Saturday, edging out title rival and Mercedes' world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen, who has a six-point lead over Hamilton in the championship, claimed his ninth pole of the season with a time of 1min 32.

910sec, two tenths faster than the British driver.

Sergio Perez, in the second Red Bull, was third fastest, just 0.15sec behind Hamilton.