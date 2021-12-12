UrduPoint.com

Verstappen Thrilled At 'insane' Title Win

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 08:50 PM

Verstappen thrilled at 'insane' title win

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :An emotional Max Verstappen described his journey to 2021 Formula One world champion as "insane" after he beat rival Lewis Hamilton in a last lap sprint for victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

"It's just insane," he said. "My goal when I was little was to be a Formula One driver. You dream of podiums and victories. But when they tell you that you are world champion, it's incredible." Verstappen and Hamilton went into the last race level on points and it appeared that the Mercedes driver was going to hang on to win an eighth world title.

The intervention of a safety car four laps from the end, however, gave Verstappen the chance to take on Hamilton in a thrilling last lap charge to the line.

"It's unbelievable," said the 24-year-old Verstappen.

"Throughout the whole race I kept fighting then there was the opportunity in the last lap, it's incredible.

"I don't know what to say. My team and Honda deserve it." Verstappen also thanked his teammate Sergio Perez, who played a key part in the win, and his Red Bull team.

"Finally a bit of luck for me. I also want to say thank you to Checo (Perez), he's been a brilliant team-mate.

"My team know I love them. I hope we can do this for 10, 15 years together.

"I don't want to change ever. I want to stay with them for the rest of my life, if they will have me.

"I'm so happy. Our goal was to win this championship when we came together and now we have done that."The race marked the end of an epic contest with seven-time champion Hamilton which has seen the two tangle on the track and off it.

"Lewis is an amazing driver, such a competitor. We had some tough times, that's sport, everyone wants to win."

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Driver Car Mercedes Hamilton Honda Sunday From Race Lucky Cement Limited Love

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

1 hour ago
 ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy P ..

ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy Plant in Maldives

1 hour ago
 WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to ac ..

WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to achieve healthcare objectives

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citize ..

RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citizen Forum

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Kenyan President on Jamhu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Kenyan President on Jamhuri Day

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide ..

ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide fuel and lubricants to 3,000- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.