Verstappen Title Bid In Japan Delayed By Rain And Red Flag

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Suzuka, Japan, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :The Japanese Grand Prix was red flagged in heavy rain on the third lap Sunday, delaying Max Verstappen's bid to clinch his second straight world title.

The race eventually restarted behind the safety car after a delay of more than two hours with Verstappen leading Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in third.

A safety car was deployed on the first lap before the race was halted two laps later.

Runaway championship leader Verstappen can clinch the title in Japan if he extends his lead over Leclerc by eight points and Perez by six.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Williams driver Alex Albon exited the race after a chaotic start in the heavy rain and spray.

Sainz crashed out on the first lap while Albon retired with mechanical issues.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel spun seconds after the start after bumping Alpine's Fernando Alonso, but the Aston Martin driver recovered.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, who started the race from the pit lane after incurring a penalty in qualifying, was hit by a piece of an advertising board dislodged by Sainz's crash.

