UrduPoint.com

Verstappen Wins Pole Position For Japanese Grand Prix

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Verstappen wins pole position for Japanese Grand Prix

SUZUKA, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Max Verstappen took the pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix here on Saturday and stayed on right track to retain his world title.

The Red Bull driver clocked one minute 29.332 seconds, beating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 0.253 seconds.

Carlos Sainz, also of Ferrari, was third and Red Bull's Sergio Perez finished fourth.

Zhou Guanyu, the first Chinese F1 driver in history, missed the third qualifying session, finishing 14th with his Alfa Romeo car equipped with a new front wing. His teammate Valtteri Bottas was 12th.

It was Verstappen's fourth pole of the season and 18th in his career. He will clinch the second straight season title if he wins the race with the fastest lap.

Related Topics

World China Driver Car Ferrari Alfa Romeo Race

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

19 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

35 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.