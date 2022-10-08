Verstappen wins pole position for Japanese Grand Prix

(@FahadShabbir)

SUZUKA, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Max Verstappen took the pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix here on Saturday and stayed on right track to retain his world title.

The Red Bull driver clocked one minute 29.332 seconds, beating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 0.253 seconds.

Carlos Sainz, also of Ferrari, was third and Red Bull's Sergio Perez finished fourth.

Zhou Guanyu, the first Chinese F1 driver in history, missed the third qualifying session, finishing 14th with his Alfa Romeo car equipped with a new front wing. His teammate Valtteri Bottas was 12th.

It was Verstappen's fourth pole of the season and 18th in his career. He will clinch the second straight season title if he wins the race with the fastest lap.