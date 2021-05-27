UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Very Hungry Caterpillar' Author Eric Carle Dies Aged 91

Faizan Hashmi 57 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:30 AM

'Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies aged 91

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Eric Carle, author and illustrator of the beloved children's classic "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," has died aged 91, according to a statement from his official Instagram account on Wednesday.

The book, first published in 1969, features a caterpillar who eats his way through many different foods on different days of the week before finally emerging as a butterfly.

With its distinctive artwork and subtle educational concepts, the book has sold more than 50 million copies worldwide.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Eric Carle, author and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other beloved classics, passed away on Sunday, May 23rd at the age of 91," the statement read, without elaborating.

It continued: "When asked why he thinks The Very Hungry Caterpillar has remained popular for so long, Carle said, 'I think it is a book of hope. Children need hope. You, little insignificant caterpillar can grow up into a beautiful butterfly and fly into the world with your talent.' "Thank you, Eric Carle for sharing your great talent with so many generations of young readers," it said.

Tributes to the author poured in on social media, including from the rich and famous.

"Eric Carle has died- but he left us the unforgettable Hungry Caterpillar, Brown Bear, Brown Bear- books i read to my children and now my grandchildren," tweeted actress Mia Farrow. "Loving thoughts with his family and very much gratitude for Mr Carle."

Related Topics

World Social Media Died Young May Sunday Family From Share Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU to facilit ..

7 hours ago

Foreign assets up to AED392.4 bn by end of Q1&#039 ..

9 hours ago

ADNOC raises $1.64 bn through successful combined ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed meets board of Al Etihad Credit ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.