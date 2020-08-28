UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Veteran Caputo Among Three Newcomers In Mancini's Nations League Squad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Veteran Caputo among three newcomers in Mancini's Nations League squad

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Francesco Caputo was one of three newcomers named in Italy coach Roberto Mancini's 37-man squad named on Thursday for next month's Nations League matches against Bosnia and the Netherlands.

The Azzurri return after ten months against Bosnia in Florence on September 4 and the Netherlands on September 7 in Amsterdam.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini is back after more than a year's absence, in a line-up which includes Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni and Sassuolo pair Manuel Locatelli and Caputo, for the first time.

Caputo, 33, was included after the best season of his career with 21 league goals.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and Brescia's Sandro Tonali were named but their presence will depend on assessments after coronavirus quarantine.

Mancini will be looking to pick up where his side left off with a 9-1 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Armenia last November.

Italy are on an 11-match winning streak ahead of the next two months in which they will play eight games.

The matches in Italy will be play behind closed doors with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on Thursday publishing a 77-page health protocol.

The maximum number of people allowed in stadiums will be 500.

All players and staff will undergo coronavirus tests upon joining the team who will meet up at Italy's training camp in Coverciano, near Florence on Saturday.

The players will be kept in isolation in their hotel rooms awaiting the results.

Italy squad: Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino) Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Mattia Caldara (Atalanta), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Luca Pellegrini (Juventus), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Giacomo Bonaventura (without a club), Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho* (Chelsea/ENG), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Sandro Tonali* (Brescia), Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma)Strikers: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Stephan El Shaarawy (Shanghai Shenua/CHM), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Moise Kean (Everton/ENG), Kevin Lasagna (Udinese), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).

*The call-up is suspended pending the outcome of assessments at the end of the isolation period

Related Topics

Football Hotel Roma Shanghai Armenia Bologna Cagliari Florence Milan Amsterdam Bryan Italy Netherlands Euro September November 2020 Best Coach Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs implementation of work ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Canvas offers unique immersive art experienc ..

16 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi establishes Women’s Council in sup ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, NCEMA announce re-opening o ..

16 minutes ago

Opposition to be held responsible if FATF-blacklis ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner for gearing up work to plug breach in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.