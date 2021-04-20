UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Veteran Chad Leader Deby Dies After Fighting Rebels On Battlefield: Army

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Veteran Chad leader Deby dies after fighting rebels on battlefield: army

N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno died on Tuesday from wounds sustained in battle after three decades in power, the army announced.

The shock news came only the day after the 68-year-old career military man was proclaimed the winner of a presidential election that had given him a sixth term in office.

The army also announced a curfew and border closures after the death, as well as the dissolution of government and the parliament Deby had ruled Chad with an iron fist since taking power on the back of a coup in 1990 but was a key ally in the West's anti-jihadist campaign in the troubled Sahel region.

The army said Deby had been commanding his forces at the weekend as they battled rebels who had launched a major incursion into the north of the country on election day, April 11.

Deby "has just breathed his last breath defending the sovereign nation on the battlefield," army spokesman General Azem Bermandoa Agouna said in a statement read out on state television.

The army said a military council led by the late president's 37-year-old son Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, a four-star general, would replace him.

The council has already met to draw up a transitional charter, Agouna said, without elaborating.

Deby's son oversaw his father's security as head of the elite presidential guard and often appeared alongside him, wearing dark glasses and military fatigues.

On Monday, the army had claimed a "great victory" in its battle against the rebels from neighbouring Libya, the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT).

FACT, which waged its attacks in the provinces of Tibesti and Kanem, had claimed in a statement that Deby had been wounded -- a report that could not be confirmed.

- Divided opposition - Ministers and high-ranking military brass had said Monday that Deby was in the region on Saturday and Sunday after the rebel offensive.

Deby was among the world's longest-serving leaders.

Provisional results on Monday showed him winning re-election with almost 80 percent of the vote against nine challengers.

His victory had never been in doubt, with a divided opposition, boycott calls, and a campaign in which demonstrations were banned or dispersed.

Deby was a herder's son from the Zaghawa ethnic group who took the classic path to power through the army, and relished the military culture.

He had campaigned for the latest election on a promise of bringing peace and security to the troubled region, but his pledges were undermined by the rebel incursion.

The government had sought Monday to assure concerned residents that the offensive was over.

Panic had been triggered in some areas of the capital N'Djamena on Monday after tanks were seen out on the city's main roads, an AFP journalist reported.

The tanks were later withdrawn apart from a perimeter around the president's office, which is under heavy security during normal times.

"The establishment of a security deployment in certain areas of the capital seems to have been misunderstood," government spokesman Cherif Mahamat Zene had said on Twitter.

"There is no particular threat to fear." However, the US embassy in N'Djamena had on Saturday ordered non-essential personnel to leave the country, warning of possible violence in N'Djamena.

Britain also urged its nationals to leave, although France said in an advisory that there was no specific threat to the capital.

FACT, a group mainly made up of the Saharan Goran people, said Sunday that it had "liberated" the Kanem region. Such claims in remote desert combat zones are difficult to verify.

The group has a non-aggression pact with Khalifa Haftar, a military strongman who controls much of Libya's east.

The Tibesti mountains near the Libyan frontier frequently see fighting between rebels and the army, as well as in the northeast bordering Sudan.

French air strikes were needed to stop an incursion there in February 2019.

In February 2008, a rebel assault reached the gates of the presidential palace before being pushed back with French backing.

Related Topics

Election World Army Parliament Vote Twitter France Died Man Concord Chad Sudan Libya February April Border Sunday 2019 TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

113,621 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

16 minutes ago

Babar Azam aims to score 2000 T20I runs

32 minutes ago

CTP constitutes special squad to curb one-wheeling ..

33 minutes ago

Minister distributes financial aid among minoritie ..

35 minutes ago

Ukrainian asylum applications tick up in EU

35 minutes ago

No load shedding during Sehar, Iftar and Taraveh: ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.