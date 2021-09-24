UrduPoint.com

Veteran Chardy Suspends Season After Reaction To Covid Jab

Umer Jamshaid 24 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 09:20 AM

Paris, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Veteran French player Jeremy Chardy will suspend his season after suffering a debilitating reaction to a Covid-19 vaccine, he told AFP on Thursday.

"Since I had my vaccine (between the Olympics and the US Open), I have had a problem, I've had a series of struggles. Suddenly, I cannot train, I cannot play," said the 34-year-old.

The world number 73 explained that he felt violent pains all over his body as soon as he made any physical effort.

"Now I have been to see two doctors, I have done some tests so I know what I have and the most important thing is to take care of myself," said Chardy.

"I prefer to take more time to take care of myself and be sure that in the future I will not have any problem rather than trying to get back on the court as quickly as possible and find myself still having health problems."Chardy, a former top 30 player, has won just one singles title in his career, at Stuttgart in 2009.

However, in his time, he has claimed wins against Roger Federer, Andy Murray as well as recently-crowned US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

