UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Veteran Lopez Proves Age Doesn't Matter At Australian Open

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

Veteran Lopez proves age doesn't matter at Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Feliciano Lopez stands only in the shadow of Roger Federer when it comes to longevity in Grand Slams, and the Spanish veteran proved he's still got the stamina to go five sets Thursday.

The 39-year-old battled back from two sets down to outlast Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, 14 years his junior, 5-7, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 and ensure he stayed alive at his 19th Australian Open.

Lopez has a reputation for going the distance and while admitting he was "exhausted", he said he lived for long matches.

"I love the five-setters, honestly," said the veteran, the oldest man in the Melbourne Park draw.

"I think the five-set matches bring something different to tennis, especially when they go into the fifth set, sometimes you have big matches and I honestly love them." No one has made more consecutive Grand Slam appearances than Lopez, who is playing his record-extending 75th in a row, having not missed one since the French Open in 2002.

Only Swiss great Federer, who is missing the Australian Open for the first time in his career with an injury, has played more in total, with 79 to the Spaniard's 76.

Novak Djokovic and Andreas Seppi (both on 63) are the only other active players in the top 10 of the all-time list.

Lopez can still vividly remember his debut Slam at Roland Garros in 2001.

"I got killed in the first round by Carlos Moya, if I'm not wrong. I qualified and I lost to him. He was my idol when I was growing up," he said.

Lopez recently became a father and said he barely practised before heading to Australia, and then had to go into 14 days of quarantine.

"I'm exhausted, obviously. I was already tired the first day when I won my first match, so even more today," he said.

"So for me to win today I think it's over any expectations, honestly, coming here with very short preparation."His reward is a third-round clash with in-form Russian Andrey Rublev.

Related Topics

Tennis Australia Russia Melbourne Man Italy Roger Federer Australian Open From Top Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls upon UNSC sanctions committee for a ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 57 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Japanese Emperor on Natio ..

21 minutes ago

Realme has opened doors to its first brand store i ..

25 minutes ago

OPPO Set to Launch the Innovative OPPO Reno5 Pro w ..

27 minutes ago

Gas crisis breaks back of the industrial sector: M ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.