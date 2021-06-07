UrduPoint.com
Veto Of Individual EU Member States 'must Go': Germany

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 04:40 PM



Berlin, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Germany's foreign minister said Monday that the right for individual EU member states to veto decisions must be scrapped, saying that the 27-member bloc cannot be hamstrung by single hold-outs.

"We can no longer be held hostage by those who paralyse European foreign policy through their vetoes," Heiko Maas said. "I therefore say quite openly: the veto must go -- even if that means we too can be outvoted."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

