Vettel Holds 'same View' On Controversial Canada Penalty

Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Vettel holds 'same view' on controversial Canada penalty

Le Castellet, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :A defiant Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday that he still disagreed with the controversial penalty he was given at the Canadian Grand Prix, after several of his rivals also spoke out against the ruling.

Speaking ahead of Friday's opening practice sessions at the French Grand Prix, where Ferrari have been called to give new evidence in support of their request for a review at a stewards' hearing, the four-time champion said he felt the same as he did after his victory 'on the road' was handed to Lewis Hamilton two weeks ago.

In Montreal, he was given a five-second penalty for re-joining the race in a dangerous manner after running off across a grass strip at the first chicane.

"I still have the same view that I had two weeks ago," said Vettel, who reacted to the decision in Canada by swapping the number one for the winner from in front of Hamilton's Mercedes with the number two in front of the empty space for his car.

"So we'll see what happens. I think, first of all, it is to open the case again and have another look. We bring some information that maybe the stewards didn't have at the time and we will see what happens." He added that he hoped to see greater consistency in the treatment of such incidents and stewards decisions in future.

"The GPDA (Grand Prix Drivers' Association) speaks on behalf of all the drivers and I think we've expressed more than once that what we want is consistency with decisions," he said.

Asked if he felt frustrated at his lack of success after a run of 15 races without a victory, he said: "I am not frustrated. Do I look frustrated? I am not frustrated.

"It is not like we had 15 races to win and we didn't win them -- then I'd be frustrated."Friday's hearing is due to take place between practice sessions with the Canadian stewards involved.

