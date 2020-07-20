UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vettel Not Surprised By Mercedes Lapping Ferrari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

Vettel not surprised by Mercedes lapping Ferrari

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :A subdued Sebastian Vettel said he was not surprised that he and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc were both lapped by Mercedes race-winner Lewis Hamilton in Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The four-time champion said he had expected Ferrari to struggle to make an impact, but felt satisfied that the team had at last made some progress following a poor start to the 2020 season.

Hamilton claimed his second win this year after team-mate Valtteri Bottas won the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix. Both drivers lapped the Ferrari pairing this time, with Bottas finishing third, just metres behind Max Verstappen's Red Bull.

Vettel came home sixth and Leclerc 11th.

"Are you surprised? I'm not," said Vettel. "It was already pretty clear that they would lap us before the race so it was not a surprise.

.." He said that he and Leclerc had at least seen Ferrari recover from the previous week's embarrassment at Spielberg where they had collided.

"It was back to normal, obviously Austria 'one' was the outlier so Austria 'two' it didn't happen and now we are here," he explained.

"I think probably today this was where we should finish, fifth or sixth, but probably not further up." Leclerc said he felt he had problems with his car.

"To be honest, I think there was something wrong in the race. It just doesn't match with the car I had in qualifying.

"We haven't changed much, so we will be looking at the data to see what is wrong. The car was extremely hard to drive today."

Related Topics

Poor Car Mercedes Hamilton Progress Austria Sunday 2020 From Ferrari Race

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured on Amir of Kuwait&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait Amir undergoes &quot;successful&quot; surge ..

3 hours ago

Ninety doctors from Al Jalila Children’s receive ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Chamber launches task force to tackle late p ..

5 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

6 hours ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.