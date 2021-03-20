UrduPoint.com
Vhlova Survives Slalom Stumble To Claim First Overall World Cup Title

Sat 20th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Vhlova survives slalom stumble to claim first overall World Cup title

Lenzerheide, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova won her first World Cup overall title on Saturday even though she could only finish sixth in the final slalom at Lenzerheide behind Austria's world champion Katherina Liensberger.

Vlhova, who won the small globe in the slalom last season, needed to finish in the top 15 to make sure she could not be caught by the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami.

She finished 3.15sec behind Liensberger who wins the small slalom globe, finishing 35 points ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin with Vlhova a further three points back.

A mistake at the top of the slope on her first run could have easily dashed Vlhova's dreams as she lost her balance briefly before regaining control to finish sixth.

Her second run was made with safety in mind and she safely negotiated the course to claim the title.

Liensberger won the day with the quickest times on each run to finish 1.24s ahead of Shiffrin with the Swiss Michele Gisin in third, 1.95s behind the Austrian.

