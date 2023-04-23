UrduPoint.com

Vice FM Welcomes First Batch Of Saudi Citizens & Other Countries' Nationals Evacuated From Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Vice FM welcomes first batch of Saudi citizens & other countries' nationals evacuated from Sudan

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Upon their arrival on board His Majesty's Ship "Al-Jubail" at King Faisal Naval Base of the western fleet in Jeddah on Sunday, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji received the first batch of Saudi citizens and several nationals of fraternally and friendly countries who were evacuated from the Republic of Sudan.

They were greeted by civilian and military officials, as well as officials from the diplomatic missions accredited to the Kingdom.

During the occasion, Eng. Waleed Al-Khuraiji emphasized that the Kingdom's leadership has always ensured the safety and well-being of Saudi citizens abroad and therefore decided to evacuate its diplomats, citizens, and nationals from other countries.

He further highlighted the cooperation between the government authorities in the Kingdom, especially the significant role of the Ministry of Defense that successfully implemented the evacuation plan, so "we are now celebrating the return of our citizens and the nationals of the fraternally and friendly countries to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in coincidence with Eid Al-Fitr celebrations."The returnees expressed their gratitude to the Kingdom's government and relevant authorities for their efforts in ensuring their safe return to the Kingdom.

