Vice Foreign Minister Receives Austrian Ambassador To The Kingdom

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 12:20 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eng. Waleed bin AbdulKarim El-Khereiji, hosted a meeting today with the Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Georg Postinger.

The meeting marked a farewell occasion as Postinger's tenure as the Austrian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia concluded. El-Khereiji expressed his sincere appreciation for Postinger's valuable efforts in enhancing the relations between the two countries and extended his best wishes for his future endeavours.

