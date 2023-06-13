RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji, met today with the Minister of Tourism, Trade, Commerce and Ni-Vanuatu business of the Republic of Vanuatu, Seremaiah Nawalu.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 2nd ministerial meeting of Arab countries and Pacific island countries, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and means of enhancing them, and discussed issues of mutual concern