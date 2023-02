RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eng. Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khuraiji received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Robert Rostek on Friday.

During the reception, Eng. Al-Khuraiji welcomed the Polish ambassador, wishing him success in his new duties.