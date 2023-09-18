Open Menu

Vice Minister Of MOC&IT Inaugurates Kaspersky's Transparency Center In Riyadh

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :The "Kaspersky Transparency Center", the first of its kind in the middle East, was inaugurated on Sunday by the Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology , Eng. Haitham Al-Ohali.

The launch is an essential part of Kaspersky's Global Transparency Initiative, a flagship program committed to building trust and assuring the integrity of the company's solutions and processes.

Kaspersky selected Riyadh as the headquarters for its first Transparency Center in the Middle East to closely align with the goals of "Saudi Vision 2030". The vision aims to promote the Kingdom's position as a hub for technology and innovation, and has transformed the country into a destination to attracts international companies to establish their regional headquarters in Riyadh.

Visitors to the Transparency Center in Riyadh can review the source code of all of Kaspersky on-premise solutions. The whole review process depends on the level of sophistication and follows "piste" skiing classification color codes � "blue", "red", and "black". "Blue piste" offers a general overview of the security development processes of Kaspersky products and services, as well as data management procedures. "Red piste" allows a review of the most critical aspects of source code, assisted by the company's specialists, and provides a targeted analysis of a particular functionality. "Black piste" enables visitors to conduct the most comprehensive source code review, with the help of Kaspersky's experts.

