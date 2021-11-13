Victim of 2018 Canada van attack dies from injuries

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :A woman injured when a van rammed into dozens of people in downtown Toronto in April 2018 has died after spending more than three years in the hospital, authorities said.

Amaresh Tesfamariam, 65, suffered "severe injuries" from the deadly van attack and was pronounced dead in the hospital on October 28, Toronto police said in a statement late Thursday.

In April 2018, a young man drove a rented van at high speeds along two kilometers (more than a mile) of Toronto roads and sidewalks, indiscriminately targeting passers-by.

Ten people were killed and 16 others were injured.

Alek Minassian, 25 at the time of the attack, was found guilty of murder by a Canadian judge earlier this year.

He faces life imprisonment, with a minimum parole eligibility of at least 25 years and is waiting to be sentenced.

Authorities consider Tesfamariam's death a homicide, but a police official clarified that "under Canadian law, if a victim succumbs to injuries more than a year after they are sustained, no new charge is added."