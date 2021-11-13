UrduPoint.com

Victim Of 2018 Canada Van Attack Dies From Injuries

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

Victim of 2018 Canada van attack dies from injuries

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :A woman injured when a van rammed into dozens of people in downtown Toronto in April 2018 has died after spending more than three years in the hospital, authorities said.

Amaresh Tesfamariam, 65, suffered "severe injuries" from the deadly van attack and was pronounced dead in the hospital on October 28, Toronto police said in a statement late Thursday.

In April 2018, a young man drove a rented van at high speeds along two kilometers (more than a mile) of Toronto roads and sidewalks, indiscriminately targeting passers-by.

Ten people were killed and 16 others were injured.

Alek Minassian, 25 at the time of the attack, was found guilty of murder by a Canadian judge earlier this year.

He faces life imprisonment, with a minimum parole eligibility of at least 25 years and is waiting to be sentenced.

Authorities consider Tesfamariam's death a homicide, but a police official clarified that "under Canadian law, if a victim succumbs to injuries more than a year after they are sustained, no new charge is added."

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Attack Police Died Young Toronto Man Van April October Women 2018 From

Recent Stories

Russia Appreciates Macron's Desire for Mutually Be ..

Russia Appreciates Macron's Desire for Mutually Beneficial Relations With Moscow ..

52 minutes ago
 Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly S ..

Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly Steps of West If Necessary - La ..

57 minutes ago
 Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

1 hour ago
 Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply ..

Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply With Minsk Agreements - Lavro ..

1 hour ago
 CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe ..

CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe into 5 journalists in Tripura

1 hour ago
 Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.