Victoria Azarenka Stuns Serena Williams To Reach US Open Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:30 AM

Victoria Azarenka stuns Serena Williams to reach US Open final

New York, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Victoria Azarenka defeated Serena Williams in a three-set thriller to reach the US Open final on Thursday.

The unseeded Belarusian came from behind to overcome Williams, seeded third, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in 1hr 56min under the roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Azarenka will now play Naomi Osaka of Japan in Saturday's final.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

