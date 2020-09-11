Victoria Azarenka Stuns Serena Williams To Reach US Open Final
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:30 AM
New York, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Victoria Azarenka defeated Serena Williams in a three-set thriller to reach the US Open final on Thursday.
The unseeded Belarusian came from behind to overcome Williams, seeded third, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in 1hr 56min under the roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Azarenka will now play Naomi Osaka of Japan in Saturday's final.