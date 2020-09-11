Victoria Azarenka stuns Serena Williams to reach US Open final

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Victoria Azarenka defeated Serena Williams in a three-set thriller to reach the US Open final on Thursday.

The unseeded Belarusian came from behind to overcome Williams, seeded third, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in 1hr 56min under the roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Azarenka will now play Naomi Osaka of Japan in Saturday's final.