Victoria Beckham spices up Paris Fashion Week

Paris, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Having won over critics in New York and London, Victoria Beckham takes the step to the pinnacle of the luxury world with her debut at Paris Fashion Week, which opens Monday.

"It's the arrival of a very beautiful label. We rejoice that Victoria Beckham is among us," Pascal Morand, head of the French Federation for Haute Couture and Fashion (FHCM), told AFP.

The 48-year-old Brit joins 104 labels in the official line-up for the pret-a-porter spring-summer shows in Paris -- the most commercially important week of the fashion Calendar.

A handful of brands are sticking to online presentations that became the norm during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But most of the big Names are fully back in the swing of live runway shows, including Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney and Issey Miyake, as well as emerging brands such as Weinsanto, who kick off proceedings on Monday.

Beckham held her first fashion show in New York in 2008 and has mostly presented there over the years, aside from a brief daliance with London.

"Don't underestimate her," Vogue supremo Anna Wintour said when Beckham was starting out, and indeed the former Spice Girl has proved she is more than just a celebrity hobbyist.

But despite having 250 global outlets for her clothes, 30 million followers on Instagram and one of the most famous husbands in the world, Beckham's company has always struggled to turn a profit.