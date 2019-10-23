UrduPoint.com
Victorious But Weakened, Trudeau Needs Help To Form Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:40 AM

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :A weakened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set out Tuesday to secure the support of smaller parties he will need to form a government after winning Canada's nail-biter general election but falling short of a majority.

Trudeau's Liberals took 157 seats in the 338-member House of Commons, down from a comfortable majority of 184 in the last ballot (and from 177 at the dissolution of parliament), official results showed.

The standard-bearer for progressivism will now have to seek some kind of accommodation with the Bloc Quebecois or the New Democratic Party (NDP) to consolidate his position.

Before launching talks with their leaders Trudeau greeted people at a subway station in Montreal and posed for selfies.

He was scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday.

Monday evening Trudeau received congratulations from US President Donald Trump and on Tuesday from European Council President Donald Tusk.

"From coast to coast to coast, tonight Canadians rejected division and negativity," Trudeau said in his victory speech.

"And they rejected cuts and austerity and voted in favor of a progressive agenda and strong action on climate change."

