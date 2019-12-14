UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Victorious Johnson Urges Britain To Move Past Brexit Divide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 09:50 AM

Victorious Johnson urges Britain to move past Brexit divide

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Britons on Friday to put years of bitter divisions over the country's EU membership behind them as he vowed to use his resounding election victory to finally deliver Brexit next month.

Johnson's ruling Conservatives won their best result for three decades on Thursday night after promising to get Britain out of the European Union on January 31, a new deadline set by Brussels.

The snap general election turned into a re-run of the original 2016 EU membership referendum, whose outcome paralysed Britain's leaders and created divisions across society.

But in a victory speech in Downing Street, the former London mayor struck a magnanimous tone, vowing to listen to those who opposed Brexit and lead an inclusive government.

"I urge everyone to find closure and to let the healing begin," he said hours after visiting Queen Elizabeth II to be reappointed prime minister.

Johnson staked his political career on the election, which created the possibility of the pro-EU opposition rising to power and calling a new Brexit referendum that could undo the first's results.

But the gambit payed off spectacularly, with his Tories securing 365 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons -- the biggest majority since the 1980s heyday of Margaret Thatcher.

It also devastated the main opposition Labour party, which suffered its worst result since 1935.

Labour's socialist leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would step down after a period of "reflection" within the century-old party about its future course.

The anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats also had a dismal night, falling to just 11 seats and losing their leader, Jo Swinson.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister European Union Brussels London Lead Brexit January Democrats 2016 Government Best Election 2018 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Big setback for Modi govt: Public defies curfew ag ..

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

27 minutes ago

All products in UAE markets are in compliance with ..

9 hours ago

German Police Arrest 2 Former Maple Bank Managers ..

10 hours ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari terms rumpus, destruction caused ..

10 hours ago

'Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs imperative ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.