'Victory day': Cambodia heir leads final rally ahead of one-sided election

Phnom Penh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Cambodian leader Hun Sen's eldest son and chosen successor hailed "victory day" in a final rambunctious rally Friday, ahead of one-sided elections that his father's ruling party is guaranteed to win.

One of the world's longest-serving rulers, Hun Sen has played off tensions between the United States and China to buttress his grip on power, although critics say that more than 30 years after UN-brokered peace accords ended decades of bloody conflict, Cambodian democracy is in a sorry state.

A crowd of tens of thousands of supporters on motorbikes, dressed in bright blue, gathered under grey skies in the early morning to hear Hun Manet's speech before he roared off in a huge celebratory motorcade parade around the capital Phnom Penh.

It was the final rally before Sunday's election, which has seen all meaningful opposition either disqualified or exiled, leaving voters no choice but to hand Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party (CPP) a majority in the 125-member parliament.

"Today is a victory day for us," Hun Manet said under a giant poster of his father, urging supporters to vote for the ruling party.

"Only the CPP has the ability to lead Cambodia." "We will promote the national pride of our nation to the heights of the Angkor era," he said as rain began falling on the crowd, invoking the heyday of the Khmer empire, a dominant force in Southeast Asia from the ninth to the 14th century.

Hun Sen has also steered the country closer to China -- collecting copious foreign investment, which has come with no inconvenient demands for rights reforms or greater democratic freedoms.

International observers have condemned the upcoming election's lack of any real opposition.

The Candlelight Party, the CPP's only credible rival, was barred from running over registration technicalities, a ruling that Amnesty International said Friday "amounted to a politically motivated decision".