'Victory' for Belarus opposition behind ice hockey champs

Riga, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Months of political drama reminiscent of the ice arena diplomacy of the Cold War era have led up to this year's ice hockey world championship starting in Latvia this week.

The contest was supposed to be co-hosted by Latvia and Belarus until the latter was swept by mass protests and deadly repression after an election on August 9, 2020.

A group of athletes fiercely opposed to President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, campaigned for the championship to be taken away from the country.

They were soon joined by Latvia which on August 17 said it no longer wanted Belarus to co-host, breaking with decades of collaboration between the two neighbours.

"Our main agenda is to do everything, if the situation in Belarus does not change, to move the championship elsewhere," Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said at the time.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), the sport's Swiss-based governing body, took months to consider the request.

Eventually, and after key sponsors withdrew their support, the IIHF on January 18 said it was stripping Belarus of its role.