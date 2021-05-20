UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Victory' For Belarus Opposition Behind Ice Hockey Champs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:20 AM

'Victory' for Belarus opposition behind ice hockey champs

Riga, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Months of political drama reminiscent of the ice arena diplomacy of the Cold War era have led up to this year's ice hockey world championship starting in Latvia this week.

The contest was supposed to be co-hosted by Latvia and Belarus until the latter was swept by mass protests and deadly repression after an election on August 9, 2020.

A group of athletes fiercely opposed to President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, campaigned for the championship to be taken away from the country.

They were soon joined by Latvia which on August 17 said it no longer wanted Belarus to co-host, breaking with decades of collaboration between the two neighbours.

"Our main agenda is to do everything, if the situation in Belarus does not change, to move the championship elsewhere," Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said at the time.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), the sport's Swiss-based governing body, took months to consider the request.

Eventually, and after key sponsors withdrew their support, the IIHF on January 18 said it was stripping Belarus of its role.

Related Topics

Election Hockey World Belarus Latvia January August 2020 From

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

8 hours ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

8 hours ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

8 hours ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

8 hours ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

8 hours ago

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.