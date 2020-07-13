UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Victory For French Football' As Fans Return And Witness 9-0 PSG Rout

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

'Victory for French football' as fans return and witness 9-0 PSG rout

Le Havre, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Paris Saint-Germain routed second division Le Havre in a friendly on Sunday remarkable not for the 9-0 score, but because it drew the biggest crowd for a match in one of Europe's 'Big Five' football nations since early March.

The French government relaxed the health protocols before the weekend to allow for a total attendance of 5,000, including players, journalists and staff, at games and while the match at Le Havre was not the first to be played, the others involved only lower-division clubs.

For the game at Le Havre, the tickets, priced between 30 Euros ($34) and 60 euros, sold out in six minutes.

"It is a victory for French football, sport in general," said outgoing sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu who was at the match.

"I am delighted that football in France can resume in a popular way, with more people in the stadiums. It is the only country in western Europe to be able to do this." Unlike Germany, England, Italy and Spain, France abandoned its league season in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, but when the other four countries resumed their leagues, they did so behind closed doors.

Although social distancing rules were in place, fans took a few liberties once they were in the 25,000-capacity Stade Ocean on Sunday.

"It's a bit like a return to normal life, even if there are some drastic conditions," said Johan Vattier, president of Les Barbarians Havre, the club's biggest supporters group.

"We don't give a damn about PSG, this match is first and foremost a way to get back together with our mates!" "It's not easy for a group like ours to enforce the rules because we're used to cramming together, but we're going to try to respect them as much as possible," he added.

"We want to start next season with fans in the ground." Alan, 20, a student in Le Havre, who is a PSG fan, said it had been a dream to finally see his team in the flesh and he had not thought about the health risk.

"When I saw that it was Paris, I didn't even think about it," he said. "Closed-door games on tv are boring." On the field, Neymar and Mauro Icardi each scored twice and Kylian Mbappe once before PSG made 10 changes leading 5-0 at half time.

Pablo Sarabia, with two, Idrissa Gueye and Arnaud Kalimuendo scored in the first 15 minutes of the second half to complete the rout as PSG started to warm up for a busy few weeks in late July and early August.

"We are back! A friendly that feels like a final with a knot in my stomach," Neymar wrote on Instagram before kick-off.

PSG are due to play Saint-Etienne in the French Cup final on July 24 and Lyon in the French League Cup Ffinal on July 31 before resuming their Champions League campaign away to Atalanta on August 12.

Both French finals will be at the 80,000-seat Stade de France in Paris.

Maracineanu said the attendance limit would be reviewed on July 18 and would consider adjusting the limit so it was proportional with the size of the stadium.

Related Topics

Football Sports Europe France Student Germany Saint-Etienne Le Havre Lyon Paris Havre Spain Italy Turkish Lira March July August Sunday TV Government PSG Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE’s human settlement project on Mars ‘possib ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Fund suspends debt repayment for benefic ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution to c ..

1 hour ago

Chairman of UAE Football Association thanks countr ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches ‘Estia’dad’ p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.