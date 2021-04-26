UrduPoint.com
Video Emerges Of Crew Of Sunken Indonesia Submarine

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Video emerges of crew of sunken Indonesia submarine

Bali, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :A poignant video has emerged showing the crew of a sunken Indonesian submarine singing happily together on board their vessel.

The video, filmed a few weeks before the KRI Nanggala 402 went down with all hands lost, shows some of the 53-strong crew singing "Sampai Jumpa", an Indonesian hit whose title means "Goodbye".

Submarine commander Heri Oktavian is among those gathered around a seaman strumming an acoustic guitar.

"Even though I'm not ready to be missing you, I'm not ready to live without you," the sailors sing.

"I wish all the best for you." The video was recorded as a farewell for the outgoing commander of the navy's submarine corps, whose successor took up his role in early March, Indonesian military spokesman Djawara Whimbo told AFP.

The German-built submarine -- one of five in Indonesia's fleet -- disappeared early Wednesday while it was scheduled to do live torpedo training exercises off Bali.

Indonesia's military announced Sunday it had found the vessel in pieces on the seafloor, around 800 metres (2,600 feet) below the surface.

