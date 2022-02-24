Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Two manga-like avatars lock swords against a comic strip backdrop, as Alexander Poone explains the different worlds of "The Traveller" -- a video game based on a graphic novel.

The 27-year-old from Johannesburg is showcasing his creation at the annual Africa Games Week taking place in Cape Town.

Organisers of the continent's largest gathering of game developers aim to help the gaming industry meet demand for African-made content and boost the potential of local talent.

Most of the games on the market are from America, Europe and Japan, but African content is negligible, said Poone.

There's "a lot of content that is new and not been fully explored yet," said Poone, founder of Dream Shards.

The hybrid event opened on Wednesday and will run through Friday, attracting some 2,500 developers, coders, designers, investors, and publishers, with 600 of them attending in-person.

Event co-founder Nick Hall said a lot of publishers say they want African-made content.