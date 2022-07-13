UrduPoint.com

Video Shows Hesitant Police Response To Uvalde School Shooting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Video shows hesitant police response to Uvalde school shooting

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :A video of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, published Tuesday showed police waiting for more than an hour before breaching a classroom where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

Steve McCraw, Texas's public safety chief, has described the police response to the May 24 attack as an "abject failure" and said officers wasted vital time looking for a classroom key that was "never needed." Surveillance camera video obtained by the Austin American-Statesman newspaper and local tv station KVUE shows the 18-year-old gunman crashing his truck outside Robb Elementary School and then entering the building at 11:33 am armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

As he walks down an empty hallway, a young boy spots him from around a corner and rushes away as the gunman opens fire into a classroom.

The camera catches the gunman shooting dozens of rounds from the doorway before going inside. He steps out briefly into the view of the camera, reenters the classroom and is not seen again.

Several police officers armed with handguns are seen arriving in the school hallway within three minutes of the first shots being fired.

They go down the hallway where the shooting is taking place but retreat when the gunman opens fire from the classroom.

For the next hour the police are seen huddling at the end of the hallway while reinforcements arrive, including officers armed with semi-automatic weapons and ballistic shields.

At 12:21 pm, 45 minutes after the arrival of the first officers on the scene, shots could be heard from where the gunman was holed up.

The officers eventually stormed the classroom at 12:50 pm and killed the gunman -- one hour and 14 minutes after their arrival.

The video does not show any children being shot and the Austin American-Statesman said it had removed audio of their screams.

Its public release was met with outrage by some in the community.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, speaking at a town council meeting, called it "one of the most chicken things I've seen.

" He said that the video was not meant to be released until after victims' families had a chance to view it, and that it was meant to be edited down.

"They didn't need to see the gunman coming in and hear the gunshots. They don't need to relive that, they've been through enough." McCraw, Texas's public safety chief, told a state senate hearing in June that police had enough officers to stop the shooter three minutes after he entered the school.

On-scene commander Pete Arredondo had "decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children," McCraw said.

"The officers had weapons, the children had none. The officers had body armor, the children had none. The officers had training, the subject had none," he testified.

Arredondo had claimed that the classroom door was locked, delaying their move on the shooter, but McCraw told the inquiry that was not believed to be the case.

"He waited for a key that was never needed," said the official.

McCraw told the inquiry that Arredondo, who has since been suspended, had made "terrible decisions." He said the response ran counter to lessons learned since the Columbine high school shooting that left 13 people dead in 1999.

"There's compelling evidence that the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary was an abject failure and antithetical to everything we've learned over the last two decades since the Columbine massacre," said McCraw.

Shannon Watts, founder of gun control group Moms Demand Action, denounced the police response after viewing the video.

"Dozens of officers -- local, state and Federal -- are heavily armed, wearing body armor and helmets, have protective shields. They walk around, point guns at the classroom, make calls, send texts, look at floor plans -- but NEVER ATTEMPT TO ENTER A CLASSROOM," Watts tweeted.

The Uvalde shooting, America's worst school shooting in a decade, came 10 days after an 18-year-old used an AR-15-type assault rifle to kill 10 African Americans at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Attack Senate Fire Police Young Austin Buffalo New York May June TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.