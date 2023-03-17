UrduPoint.com

Vieira Sacked By Crystal Palace After Winless Run

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Vieira sacked by Crystal Palace after winless run

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Crystal Palace sacked manager Patrick Vieira on Friday after a miserable run of one win in 14 Premier League games pulled them into a relegation battle.

The London club, without a win in 2023 under the former Arsenal and France midfielder, are 12th in the table but are just three points above the drop zone.

"It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made," said chairman Steve Parish.

"Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status." Palace said in a statement that "the process to appoint a new manager is under way".

Three members of Vieira's coaching staff -- Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun -- have also left Selhurst Park.

Parish added: "Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service." Vieira, 46, replaced Roy Hodgson before the start of the 2021/22 season and led Palace to a 12-placed finish.

But this season they have scored just 21 goals in 27 games -- only three clubs have scored fewer.

Their 1-0 defeat by Brighton on Wednesday was their third loss in a row.

The Premier League's bottom nine clubs are separated by just five points heading into the final months of the season.

Palace travel to leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Vieira, who won three Premier League titles as a player with the Gunners, previously managed New York City and Nice.

The Frenchman won the World Cup and European Championship in a glittering playing career.

pst-jw/mtp

Related Topics

World France London Nice Brighton New York Sunday All Best Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy holds â€˜Promising Practices Forumâ€™ with participation of leadi ..

28 minutes ago
 Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable ..

Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable energy, reducing emissions

1 hour ago
 Japanâ€™s Nikkei share ends higher on Friday

Japanâ€™s Nikkei share ends higher on Friday

1 hour ago
 National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 20 ..

National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.