Vietnam advance to AFF Cup final

HANOI, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Goals from Nguyen Tien Linh helped Vietnam beat Indonesia 2-0 in the second leg of the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup semifinal on Monday.

Following a 0-0 draw in the first leg, Vietnam head to the final to be held on January 13 and 16 after winning the semifinal 2-0 on aggregate.

Vietnam led through Linh's volley after three minutes, as he collected a Ho Tan Tai long pass, raced past Indonesian defenders and volleyed home.

Linh doubled Vietnam's lead in the 47th minute, rising above four defenders to head in Do Hung Dung's corne