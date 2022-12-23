UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Aims To Have 34 Bln USD Foreign Investment In Agriculture

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Vietnam aims to have 34 bln USD foreign investment in agriculture

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) ::Vietnam set a target of having 34 billion U.S. Dollars of foreign investment in agriculture by 2030, local newspaper Vietnam news reported on Friday.

The Southeast Asian country is introducing measures to achieve the target, including strengthening collaboration with large corporations and having better understanding of potential investors' needs, according to the newspaper.

For an agriculture-based country like Vietnam, the amount of foreign investment in the sector has been modest, the newspaper said, citing Ta Thu Trang from the Institute for Policy and Strategy under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

During 2009-2021, foreign investors registered nearly 2,000 projects worth more than 17.6 billion U.S. dollars, equivalent to only 5.7 percent of all projects and 4.3 percent of total investment in Vietnam, respectively, said Trang.

Related Topics

Agriculture Trang Vietnam All From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden ..

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden trophy breaks internet

25 minutes ago
 LHC forms full bench to hear pleas about Imran Kha ..

LHC forms full bench to hear pleas about Imran Khan’s disqualification in Thos ..

44 minutes ago
 Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

1 hour ago
 JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank ..

JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank to offer INSTANT cashback on ..

2 hours ago
 Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibil ..

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibility of Govt: PM

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.