Vietnam aims to make textile industry "greener"

HANOI, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) --:Vietnam will reduce environmental impact of textile and garment industry by decreasing the use of energy and water to better meet the requirements of international import markets, local media reported on Thursday.

The industry set the target to reduce energy consumption by 15 percent and water consumption by 20 percent by 2023, the newspaper Vietnam news reported.

A greener textile and garment industry helps fulfill the requirements of large textile and garment import markets in the world, such as the European Union (EU), the newspaper cited Truong Van Cam, general secretary of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS).

Improving the sustainability of the products is important for businesses to further enter markets like the United States, EU and other large markets, Cam said.

According to VITAS, the textile and garment businesses have carried out many greening activities, such as replacing electric boilers, using rooftop solar power, and reusing wastewater. However, there needs to be more synchronism in greening among enterprises.