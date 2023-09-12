Vietnam Airlines signs $7.8 billion with Boeing

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Vietnam Airlines has signed a $7.8 billion deal with Boeing, the White House said in a statement on Monday as President Joe Biden met Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi.

The two welcomed the "landmark deal," the press release said, adding that it will support more than 30,000 jobs in the US.

Washington and Hanoi upgraded their bilateral ties to "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" on Sunday after Biden met Vietnamese Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong. He is in the Southeast Asian country on a two-day state visit.