Open Menu

Vietnam Airlines Signs $7.8 Billion With Boeing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Vietnam Airlines signs $7.8 billion with Boeing

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Vietnam Airlines has signed a $7.8 billion deal with Boeing, the White House said in a statement on Monday as President Joe Biden met Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi.

The two welcomed the "landmark deal," the press release said, adding that it will support more than 30,000 jobs in the US.

Washington and Hanoi upgraded their bilateral ties to "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" on Sunday after Biden met Vietnamese Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong. He is in the Southeast Asian country on a two-day state visit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister White House Visit Hanoi Vietnam Sunday Asia Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea agains ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against trial in Attock jail

13 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri La ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

20 minutes ago
 Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

2 hours ago
 CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements ..

CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements in farewell address

2 hours ago
 Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket ha ..

Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav take the g ..

2 hours ago
 Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#0 ..

Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#039;Union Atlas&#039;

11 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya’s Dbeibeh and Haftar over f ..

11 hours ago
 UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, inves ..

UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, investments opportunities

12 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek Prime Minister over flood vic ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous