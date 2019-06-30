UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam And EU Sign 'milestone' Free Trade Agreement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 06:40 PM

Vietnam and EU sign 'milestone' free trade agreement

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The European Union and Vietnam on Sunday signed a long-awaited free trade deal that will slash duties on almost all goods, an agreement that pushes back against a rising tide of global protectionism and hailed as a "milestone" by Brussels.

The signing comes amid worldwide trade turmoil, with a dragging US-China row and Britain's impending exit from the European Union casting a dark cloud over global growth.

It follows years of tough negotiations marred by Vietnam's tarnished human rights record.

EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom called the deal "an important milestone" and a key step towards better co-operation with Southeast Asian economies.

"This is the most ambitious trade agreement that EU has signed with a developing country," she told reporters after the landmark deal was inked in Hanoi on Sunday in front of dozens of negotiators and diplomats.

The EU-Vietnam free trade pact will eventually see duties slashed on 99 percent of Europe's imports from Vietnam.

Billed as a so-called next generation deal, it also includes rules around labour rights and environmental and intellectual property protections.

"We want to make sure that EU trade in this region has a positive impact so we have enshrined high standards," Malmstrom said.

"It sends a very powerful signal that says 'we believe in trade'," she later told AFP.

The deal will come into force only once it is ratified, which could come by the end of the year if approved by lawmakers on both sides.

It is the second EU free trade agreement with a Southeast Asian nation after Singapore signed a deal with the bloc last year.

It comes on the heels of a watershed agreement on Friday between the EU and South American trade bloc Mercosur that will link 800 million people in what will be one the world's largest regional commercial accords.

Related Topics

World Europe European Union Brussels Singapore Hanoi Vietnam Sunday All From Agreement Asia Million Labour

Recent Stories

Climate change knows no borders, and neither shoul ..

12 minutes ago

DHA to strengthen partnership with Canadian health ..

12 minutes ago

Mauritania&#039;s Foreign Minister receives creden ..

57 minutes ago

Etihad Airways introduces larger aircraft on three ..

57 minutes ago

UAE, Uganda sign MoU on recruitment practices

1 hour ago

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.