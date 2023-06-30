Vietnam attracts less foreign investment in 6 months

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) --:Vietnam attracted an estimated foreign investment of 13.43 billion U.S. Dollars in the first six months of this year, down 4.3 percent year on year, showed the latest statistics of the country's General Statistics Office on Friday.

During the period, Vietnam licensed 1.293 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with total registered capital of 6.49 billion dollars, up 71.9 percent in quantity and 31.3 percent in capital year on year.

The country also saw 632 operational FDI projects raise capital by 2.

93 billion dollars in total over the six months, down 57.1 percent year on year.

From January to June, the disbursed FDI capital totaled 10.02 billion dollars, up 0.5 percent year on year, according to the office.

Among countries and regions with newly licensed investment projects in Vietnam during the cited period, Singapore was the largest source of registered capital with 1.79 billion dollars, followed by China with 1.29 billion dollars and China's Hong Kong with 773.9 million dollars, according to the office.