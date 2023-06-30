Open Menu

Vietnam Attracts Less Foreign Investment In 6 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Vietnam attracts less foreign investment in 6 months

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) --:Vietnam attracted an estimated foreign investment of 13.43 billion U.S. Dollars in the first six months of this year, down 4.3 percent year on year, showed the latest statistics of the country's General Statistics Office on Friday.

During the period, Vietnam licensed 1.293 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with total registered capital of 6.49 billion dollars, up 71.9 percent in quantity and 31.3 percent in capital year on year.

The country also saw 632 operational FDI projects raise capital by 2.

93 billion dollars in total over the six months, down 57.1 percent year on year.

From January to June, the disbursed FDI capital totaled 10.02 billion dollars, up 0.5 percent year on year, according to the office.

Among countries and regions with newly licensed investment projects in Vietnam during the cited period, Singapore was the largest source of registered capital with 1.79 billion dollars, followed by China with 1.29 billion dollars and China's Hong Kong with 773.9 million dollars, according to the office.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Singapore Vietnam January June Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

13 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

14 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

14 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

14 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

15 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

15 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

17 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

18 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

18 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous