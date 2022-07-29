Vietnam attracts less foreign investment in 7 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) --:Vietnam attracted an estimated foreign investment of more than 15.41 billion U.S. Dollars in the first seven months of this year, down 7.1 percent year on year, according to the country's Ministry of Planning and Investment on Friday.

During the period, Vietnam licensed 927 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with a total registered capital of over 5.72 billion dollars, down 7.9 percent in quantity and 43.5 percent in capital year on year.

The country also saw 579 operational FDI projects raising capital by 7.24 billion dollars in total over the seven months, surging 59.3 percent.

From January to July, the disbursed FDI capital in the country totaled nearly 11.57 billion dollars, up 10.2 percent year on year, said the ministry.