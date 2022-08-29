UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Attracts Less Foreign Investment In 8 Months

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Vietnam attracts less foreign investment in 8 months

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Vietnam attracted an estimated foreign investment of nearly 16.8 billion U.S. Dollars in the first eight months of this year, down 12.3 percent year on year, according to the country's Ministry of Planning and Investment on Monday.

During the period, Vietnam licensed 1,135 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with a total registered capital of over 6.35 billion dollars, unchanged in quantity but down 43.9 percent in capital year on year.

The Southeast Asian country also saw 676 operational FDI projects raise capital by more than 7.5 billion dollars in total over the eight months, surging 50.7 percent.

From January to August, the disbursed FDI capital in the country totaled about 12.8 billion dollars, up 10.5 percent year on year, said the ministry.

Related Topics

Vietnam January August Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

33 minutes ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw fro ..

Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from IMF deal

2 hours ago
 What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

4 hours ago
 Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

5 hours ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.