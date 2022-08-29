Vietnam attracts less foreign investment in 8 months

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Vietnam attracted an estimated foreign investment of nearly 16.8 billion U.S. Dollars in the first eight months of this year, down 12.3 percent year on year, according to the country's Ministry of Planning and Investment on Monday.

During the period, Vietnam licensed 1,135 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with a total registered capital of over 6.35 billion dollars, unchanged in quantity but down 43.9 percent in capital year on year.

The Southeast Asian country also saw 676 operational FDI projects raise capital by more than 7.5 billion dollars in total over the eight months, surging 50.7 percent.

From January to August, the disbursed FDI capital in the country totaled about 12.8 billion dollars, up 10.5 percent year on year, said the ministry.