Vietnam attracts less foreign investment in January-June

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Vietnam attracted an estimated foreign investment of 14.03 billion U.S. Dollars in the first half of this year, down 8.9 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment on Wednesday.

During the period, Vietnam licensed 752 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with a total registered capital of 4.94 billion dollars, down 6.5 percent in number and 48.2 percent in capital year on year.

However, the country saw 487 operational FDI projects raise capital totaling 6.

82 billion dollars over the six months, up 65.6 percent year on year.

From January to June, the disbursed FDI capital totaled 10.06 billion dollars, up 8.9 percent year on year, said the ministry.

Among countries and regions with newly licensed investment projects in Vietnam during the period, Denmark was the largest source of registered capital with 1.32 billion dollars, followed by Singapore with 1.16 billion dollars and China with 629.3 million dollars, according to the ministry.