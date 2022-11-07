UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Automobile Import Up 12 Pct In 10 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Vietnam automobile import up 12 pct in 10 months

HANOI, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) --:-- Vietnam spent more than 7.8 billion U.S. Dollars on importing completely-built automobiles and components for assembly in the first 10 months of this year, posting a year-on-year rise of 12 percent.

The country imported 128,996 completely-built automobiles worth approximately 3 billion dollars in the 10-month period, down 0.4 percent in volume and up 3 percent in value, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Monday.

Last year, Vietnam spent nearly 8.7 billion dollars importing automobiles and components for assembly, up 36.2 percent against 2020, according to the office.

Related Topics

Assembly Vietnam 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

CJP to consider today PM's request for formation o ..

CJP to consider today PM's request for formation of full court commission to pro ..

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th November 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

22 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

23 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.