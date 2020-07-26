UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Bus Crash Kills 13 On High School Reunion Trip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 02:40 PM

Vietnam bus crash kills 13 on high school reunion trip

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :A high school reunion trip in Vietnam took a fatal turn on Sunday when a bus carrying the alumni crashed and flipped over at a bend on the highway, killing more than a dozen passengers.

The nearly 40 passengers on the bus were classmates from Dong Hoi High School who were travelling to visit the area in central Quang Binh province for the 30th anniversary of their graduation.

But the driver lost control on a sharp turn on the highway, said state media.

At least 13 people were killed, and many more injured.

"People on the coach said that when the coach was travelling down the slope, there were signs the brakes were broken," reported Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Images shared on news websites showed a bus on its side in a gutter by the asphalt road, with bystanders looking on as rescuers tended to the injured.

Travelling on Vietnam's roads can be a hazardous affair, and World Health Organization says traffic accident injuries are the leading cause of death for those aged 15-29.

So far, the country has recorded more than 3,200 deaths in the first six months of this year.

Related Topics

Accident Injured World Driver Visit Road Traffic Bend Dong Hoi Vietnam Sunday Media From Coach

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah explores reality of global exh ..

15 minutes ago

Tabreed announces AED224.30 million net profit in ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Rulers issues Decree-Law on &#039;Ruwad&#0 ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SSC’s forma ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Water and Electricity Company to develop ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 110 prisoners ahead o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.