Vietnam confirms record 47,200 new COVID-19 infections

(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) --:Vietnam registered a fresh record of 47,200 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, an increase of 4,761 cases from the previous high reported on Friday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections, logged in 63 localities nationwide, included 47,192 domestically transmitted and eight imported.

The epidemic hotspot, the capital Hanoi logged over 5,100 daily infections on Sunday, marking its highest single-day tally, remaining the locality with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. Other northern localities with a high number of cases included Bac Ninh province with 2,360 cases and Phu Tho province with 1,981 cases.

The infections brought the total tally to 2,787,493 with 39,501 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 2,281,434 COVID-19 patients, or 82 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.