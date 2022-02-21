UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Confirms Record 47,200 New COVID-19 Infections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Vietnam confirms record 47,200 new COVID-19 infections

HANOI, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) --:Vietnam registered a fresh record of 47,200 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, an increase of 4,761 cases from the previous high reported on Friday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections, logged in 63 localities nationwide, included 47,192 domestically transmitted and eight imported.

The epidemic hotspot, the capital Hanoi logged over 5,100 daily infections on Sunday, marking its highest single-day tally, remaining the locality with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. Other northern localities with a high number of cases included Bac Ninh province with 2,360 cases and Phu Tho province with 1,981 cases.

The infections brought the total tally to 2,787,493 with 39,501 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 2,281,434 COVID-19 patients, or 82 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Related Topics

Hanoi Vietnam Sunday From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Babar Azam opens up about Karachi Kings’s squad

1 hour ago
 Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good ..

Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good for Test cricket

1 hour ago
 Netflix is expected to approve first ever original ..

Netflix is expected to approve first ever original web series from Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Je ..

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

3 hours ago
 Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

3 hours ago
 FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>