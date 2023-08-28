Open Menu

Vietnam Considers Upgrading Hospitals To Attract Foreign Patients

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Vietnam considers upgrading hospitals to attract foreign patients

HANOI, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Vietnam is considering upgrading top hospitals to reduce the number of local patients traveling abroad and attract more foreign patients to the country for medical treatment, local media reported on Monday.

The health ministry is setting up a project to develop high-tech healthcare to retain local patients while luring foreigners and overseas Vietnamese to come to Vietnam for medical examination and treatment, Vietnam news reported.

The five tertiary referral hospitals, also the country's leading ones, that are proposed to get upgraded are Bach Mai, Viet Duc and 108 Central Military Hospital in the capital city Hanoi; Cho Ray Hospital in southern Ho Chi Minh City; and Hue Central Hospital in central province of Thua Thien-Hue, the newspaper reported.

One of the advantages of Vietnam's healthcare is its lower cost compared to other countries in the region, said Luong Ngoc Khue, director of the Department of Medical Service Administration.

Medical services such as endoscopic surgery, cardiovascular intervention, porcelain crowns and denture are performed in Vietnam at a cost reduced by half or one third compared to the services in other countries, Khue said.

Vietnamese people spent about 2 billion U.S. Dollars to travel abroad for medical services in 2017, mostly to Singapore, Thailand and South Korea, according to the report.

Related Topics

Thailand Ho Singapore Hue South Korea Vietnam 2017 Media Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian ho ..

UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian horses

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey ..

Pakistan Cricket Board unveils Star Nation Jersey for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

25 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates education sector on new academic year

47 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in se ..

Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

1 hour ago
 SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 202 ..

SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 2023

2 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on ..

Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on achieving No. 1 ODI ranking

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber of Commerce showcases benefits of ‘Business Sectors Platform’ ..

2 hours ago
 Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the ..

Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the vivo Y27 Launch

3 hours ago
 Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serv ..

Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serving the country in various fie ..

4 hours ago
 IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian ..

IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian Ocean Region

4 hours ago
 PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated elect ..

PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated electricity bills today

4 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Kar ..

Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Karachi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous