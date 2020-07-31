UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Counts Record Number Of Cases As Virus Creeps Back

Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:40 AM

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Vietnam has recorded 45 new cases of COVID-19 -- its highest single daily tally since the pandemic began -- as an outbreak in the resort city of Danang erodes the country's efforts to stay virus-free.

The Communist state won praise for stubbing out the virus early with strict restrictions on movement, extensive quarantine measures and a robust track and trace regime.

It had not recorded a locally transmitted infection for nearly 100 days.

But that changed over the weekend, when a man tested positive for COVID-19 in the southern city of Danang, a beach resort usually packed with tourists.

Since then nearly 100 people who had travelled to Danang have tested positive across the country, leaving health authorities scrambling to snuff out the outbreak.

The number of "infected people increased at a record figure with new 45 cases" the Suc Khoe Doi Song newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Ministry of Health, said on Friday.

