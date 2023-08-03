Open Menu

Vietnam Encourages More Talents To Work For The State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Vietnam encourages more talents to work for the state

HANOIAug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Vietnamese government has set the target to have more talented people work in state agencies, especially in key industries such as science and technology, education and training, and medicine, local media reported on Thursday.

The country will maintain the rate of talents working in state agencies not less than 20 percent of the total number of new recruitments annually, local newspaper Vietnam news reported.

It noted that talents can be students with outstanding academic achievements, graduating with excellent grades, or people with master's and doctorate degrees, and professors with recognized and highly practical research.

They also include people with outstanding capabilities with working experience in both Vietnam and abroad.

As part of the efforts to achieve the goals, Vietnam will turn some of its top universities into leading regional education centers that gather lecturers who are experts, scientists, leaders, and business managers with competent qualifications and experience.

Related Topics

Technology Business Education Vietnam Media Government Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

3 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

4 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

4 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

14 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

15 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

16 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous