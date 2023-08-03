Vietnam encourages more talents to work for the state

(@FahadShabbir)

HANOIAug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Vietnamese government has set the target to have more talented people work in state agencies, especially in key industries such as science and technology, education and training, and medicine, local media reported on Thursday.

The country will maintain the rate of talents working in state agencies not less than 20 percent of the total number of new recruitments annually, local newspaper Vietnam news reported.

It noted that talents can be students with outstanding academic achievements, graduating with excellent grades, or people with master's and doctorate degrees, and professors with recognized and highly practical research.

They also include people with outstanding capabilities with working experience in both Vietnam and abroad.

As part of the efforts to achieve the goals, Vietnam will turn some of its top universities into leading regional education centers that gather lecturers who are experts, scientists, leaders, and business managers with competent qualifications and experience.