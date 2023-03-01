UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Extends Cuts In Retail Fuel Price

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Vietnam extends cuts in retail fuel price

HANOI,March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Vietnam has cut the retail prices of gasoline and other oil products by up to 2.7 percent in the second reduction this year due to a recent drop in global oil prices, Vietnam news Agency reported on Wednesday.

Gasoline prices inched down by 0.52 percent to 23,320 Vietnamese dong (0.97 U.S. Dollars) per liter for RON95 bio-fuel and 22,420 Vietnamese dong for E5 RON92, the agency cited the Ministry of Industry and Trade as saying.

Related Topics

Oil Vietnam Industry

Recent Stories

UAE government participates in digital economy wor ..

UAE government participates in digital economy working group within G20

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digita ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launch six digital b ..

18 minutes ago
 Bachchan, Ambani and Dharmendra receive bomb threa ..

Bachchan, Ambani and Dharmendra receive bomb threats

33 minutes ago
 UAE nuclear programme, future pillar of UAE space ..

UAE nuclear programme, future pillar of UAE space exploration era

33 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority collaborates with SAP to sup ..

Federal Tax Authority collaborates with SAP to support digital transformation ef ..

48 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre to host 7 maj ..

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre to host 7 major events in March

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.