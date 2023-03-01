Vietnam extends cuts in retail fuel price

HANOI,March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Vietnam has cut the retail prices of gasoline and other oil products by up to 2.7 percent in the second reduction this year due to a recent drop in global oil prices, Vietnam news Agency reported on Wednesday.

Gasoline prices inched down by 0.52 percent to 23,320 Vietnamese dong (0.97 U.S. Dollars) per liter for RON95 bio-fuel and 22,420 Vietnamese dong for E5 RON92, the agency cited the Ministry of Industry and Trade as saying.