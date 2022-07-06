Vietnam imports less steel in 1st 6 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) --:Vietnam spent nearly 7.1 billion U.S. Dollars importing roughly 6.6 million tons of steel and iron in the first six months of this year, data from the Vietnam Steel Association showed Wednesday.

The figure represents a fall of 7.

7 percent in volume but an increase of 21.8 percent in value year on year, according to the association's statistics.

In June alone, the country imported about 1.3 million tons of the products worth approximately 1.5 billion dollars, up 15.5 percent in volume and 28.3 percent in value year on year, according to the association.