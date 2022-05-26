UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Int'l Milk, Dairy Expo To Be Held In Hanoi

May 26, 2022

Vietnam int'l milk, dairy expo to be held in Hanoi

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) --:An international milk and dairy fair will be held in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi from May 31 to June 4, according to its organizers on Thursday.

The third Vietnam International Milk and Dairy Products Exhibition (Vietnam Dairy 2022) will feature 200 booths for 150 domestic and foreign exhibitors.

It will showcase milk and dairy products, ingredients and technology, processing and packaging lines, animal feed and veterinary machines, dairy cattle breeds, environment treatment technology, food safety standard management system and other services in the dairy sector.

On the sidelines of the event, seminars will be held focusing on Vietnam's dairy industry, the use of high-end technologies in dairy farming development, and the digital transformation in the industry.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

