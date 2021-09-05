Vietnam kicks off new school year amid worst COVID-19 wave

HANOI, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Over two-thirds of Vietnam's 63 provincial-level localities started their new school year on Sunday amid the worst ever wave of COVID-19 infections in the country, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The school opening ceremonies were simplified due to COVID-19 restrictions, as 20 localities had to gather students online for the ceremonies.

Another 13 localities chose to postpone their back-to-school events while six others, including the current COVID-19 hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam, canceled the event, the news agency reported.