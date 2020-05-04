UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Kids Back At School After 3-month Virus Break

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

Vietnam kids back at school after 3-month virus break

Hanoi, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Millions of schoolchildren in Vietnam returned to class on Monday after the country reported its 17th straight day of no domestically transmitted coronavirus infections.

The decision to reopen schools came after the Southeast Asian nation eased social distancing measures at the end of April -- with experts pointing to a decisive response involving mass quarantines and expansive contact tracing for its apparent success in containing the disease.

At a school in western Hanoi, secondary level students calmly lined up to have their temperatures checked before filing into classrooms for the first time in more than three months.

"I am very happy and excited because it's boring being at home," said 11-year-old Pham Anh Kiet.

"I feel safe when I wear a mask and have my temperature checked, I am not afraid of being infected with the virus," he added, before grabbing a classmate for a quick catch up.

Tran Dang Ngoc Anh, 12, said she'd missed her friends and teachers and was happy to be back -- despite being a little apprehensive about wearing "stuffy masks in classrooms".

There are around 22 million school-age children and university students across Vietnam. After being sent home in late January, some kids returned last week but others -- including Primary school and kindergarten pupils -- will have to wait it out a further week.

Universities have begun opening one by one.

Vietnam has recorded just 271 virus cases and zero deaths, according to official tallies on Sunday. It has been more than two weeks since the country reported a domestically transmitted infection.

But far from letting their guard down, authorities are enforcing strict social distancing measures in schools -- with pupils ordered to stay 1.5 metres apart at all times. Everyone must wear masks.

Nguyen Xuan Khang, a headteacher in Hanoi, admitted it would be difficult to keep the little ones in line.

"When it's break time, the young ones... they are very active, it will be hard to help them maintain a distance," he said.

"But no problem, we have to accept that. All the parents give the kids masks, and we also bought 10,000 masks to give to the children. We have put a lot of hand sanitiser in the toilets."

Related Topics

Young Hanoi Vietnam January April Sunday All From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme 6i – A High-Performance Budget Device in ..

8 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 May 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More than three people from same family can travel ..

8 hours ago

Saad al-Hariri supports Higher Committee of Human ..

9 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality ensures compliance wit ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.